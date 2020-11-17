Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 47,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,183. Condor Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

