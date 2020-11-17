Courier Capital LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.