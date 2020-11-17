Courier Capital LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,115 shares of company stock worth $47,419,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $276.41 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

