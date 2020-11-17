Courier Capital LLC Has $747,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Target by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $163.64 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $167.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

