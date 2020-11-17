Courier Capital LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $147.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 938.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.