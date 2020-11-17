Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,209 Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 418.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $195.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $197.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.95 and a 200-day moving average of $171.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

