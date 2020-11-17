Courier Capital LLC Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 132,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

