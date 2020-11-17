Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.