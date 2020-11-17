Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

