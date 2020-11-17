Courier Capital LLC Sells 298 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 40.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

