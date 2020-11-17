Courier Capital LLC Sells 334 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 73.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $283,036,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 103.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower stock opened at $240.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

