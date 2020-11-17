Courier Capital LLC Sells 549 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 378.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

