Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 113,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 37,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.19.

Danaher stock opened at $230.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.