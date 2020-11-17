Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,318.00 and a beta of 1.40. Datadog has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $1,017,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 173,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,859,574.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 32,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $2,747,698.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,312,687 shares of company stock valued at $131,783,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.