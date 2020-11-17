Datamine (DAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $281,335.49

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $281,335.49 and approximately $26,360.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00094868 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001066 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020422 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005137 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,513,682 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

