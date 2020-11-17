Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.63 ($18.39).

Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) stock opened at €16.60 ($19.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.29. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 12-month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12-month high of €27.54 ($32.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.45.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

