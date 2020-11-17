Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) Shares Gap Up to $253.00

Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $253.00, but opened at $263.00. Dialight plc (DIA.L) shares last traded at $261.71, with a volume of 1,791 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Dialight plc (DIA.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

