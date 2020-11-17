Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%.

NYSE DSSI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 541,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,537. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $251.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

