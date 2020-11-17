DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

DISH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.91. 3,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,413,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 258,000 shares of company stock worth $7,903,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,846,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

