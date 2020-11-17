Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $94.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,677. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,494,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.