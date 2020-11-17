Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,798 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 950,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 108,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EFT opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $335,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 668,329 shares of company stock worth $8,494,321 over the last three months.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

