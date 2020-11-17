Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Purchased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,156,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 210,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter.

EFR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,219. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

