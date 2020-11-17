Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. 46,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,326. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. On average, analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $33,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $162,000. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $945,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 2,252.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

