ERC20 Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $17.07 million and $12,102.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00074618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00420800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00028770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.56 or 0.03034910 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.