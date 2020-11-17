Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,292,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,667,000 after buying an additional 104,420 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,228,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,058,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,429,000 after purchasing an additional 144,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,547,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.90. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $133.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

