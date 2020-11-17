fuboTV Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Quiet Period To Expire on November 17th

fuboTV’s (OTCMKTS:FUBO) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 17th. fuboTV had issued 18,300,000 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $183,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on fuboTV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FUBO opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $881.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.