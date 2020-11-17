GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GRCLF stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. GrainCorp has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit