GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GVP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,112. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

In other GSE Systems news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 501,365 shares in the company, valued at $516,405.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $109,400 over the last three months.

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

