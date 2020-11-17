HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HONE traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $10.16. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,146. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $598.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

