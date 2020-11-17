Horizen Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $6.30 or 0.00036821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, COSS, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. Horizen has a market capitalization of $65.52 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00380763 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000376 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,394,462 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Graviex, COSS, Binance, OKEx, Cryptopia, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

