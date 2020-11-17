Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. Horizon Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $654.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.26. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

