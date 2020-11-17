Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

INVA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Innoviva from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

INVA stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. Research analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Innoviva by 27.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 17.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

