Insight Protocol Price Reaches $0.0161 on Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $929,656.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00074618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00420800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00028770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.56 or 0.03034910 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

INX is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,359,213 tokens. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

