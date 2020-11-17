Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 21,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $712,343.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,809 shares of company stock worth $3,451,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

