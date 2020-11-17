Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 71.55%.

NASDAQ ICMB opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 16.5%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

