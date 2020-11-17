iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $202.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $203.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

