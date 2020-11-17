iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, TheStreet lowered iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

STAR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,224. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. iStar has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that iStar will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 32.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iStar by 944.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

