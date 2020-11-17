Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.20 ($17.88).

Get alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) alerts:

Shares of AOX stock opened at €13.76 ($16.19) on Friday. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.