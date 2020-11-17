Joint Ventures (JOINT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,521.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $17,419.43 and approximately $1,521.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00165924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00979345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00220679 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00095580 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00352380 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.