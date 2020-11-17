Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $83.00.

KOD has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.36.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $131.01.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $156,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 139,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,761,709.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 700,753 shares of company stock worth $33,876,958 and have sold 36,100 shares worth $2,837,682.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the period.

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

