Lambda (LAMB) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy. Lambda has a market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00165924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00979345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00220679 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00095580 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00352380 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,010,801 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

