Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LNTH. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.37. Lantheus has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.50 million, a P/E ratio of 152.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 679,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,942 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.