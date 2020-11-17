Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Bank of America

Lear (NYSE:LEA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the second quarter valued at $594,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lear by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

