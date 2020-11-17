Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 45,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

