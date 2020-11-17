Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO) Shares Gap Down to $10.50

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $9.75. Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 11,715 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.04. The company has a market cap of $15.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

In other Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) news, insider Nicholas Smith acquired 2,559,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £51,187.50 ($66,876.80). Also, insider John Andrew Davis acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) Company Profile (LON:MNO)

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops and deploys a patented cloud based platform as a service that addresses the needs of small to medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises to access real time, automated management data on an integrated platform.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit