Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO) Shares Gap Down to $10.50

Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) (LON:MNO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $9.75. Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 11,715 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.04. The company has a market cap of $15.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

In other Maestrano Group Plc (MNO.L) news, insider Nicholas Smith acquired 2,559,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £51,187.50 ($66,876.80). Also, insider John Andrew Davis acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops and deploys a patented cloud based platform as a service that addresses the needs of small to medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises to access real time, automated management data on an integrated platform.

