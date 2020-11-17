Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

DOOR has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average is $83.50. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6,042.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 243,144 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 405,964.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 166,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Masonite International by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 316,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 163,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

