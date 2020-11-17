McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $216.73 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

