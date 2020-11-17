Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $270.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.88.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

