Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,204 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.88.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $270.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

