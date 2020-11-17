Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 3.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $276.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,115 shares of company stock worth $47,419,396 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

